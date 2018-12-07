Rev Group (REVG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REVG. MED began coverage on Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE:REVG opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Rev Group has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $734.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.50.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Rev Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rev Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rev Group in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rev Group by 65.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rev Group by 161.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Rev Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

