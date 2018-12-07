Reviewing BANKINTER S A/S (BKNIY) and DISCO CORP/ADR (DSCSY)

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BANKINTER S A/S and DISCO CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANKINTER S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A DISCO CORP/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANKINTER S A/S and DISCO CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANKINTER S A/S $1.93 billion 3.85 $559.73 million $0.62 13.37 DISCO CORP/ADR $1.51 billion 3.02 $334.55 million $1.97 12.89

BANKINTER S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than DISCO CORP/ADR. DISCO CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BANKINTER S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BANKINTER S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BANKINTER S A/S pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DISCO CORP/ADR pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

BANKINTER S A/S has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BANKINTER S A/S and DISCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANKINTER S A/S 25.50% 11.93% 0.72% DISCO CORP/ADR 21.35% 18.58% 15.08%

Summary

BANKINTER S A/S beats DISCO CORP/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANKINTER S A/S

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans. It also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital market, and structured and alternative financing services; and guarantees, import and export letters of credit, and medium and long-term structured finance services, as well as equities, asset management and specialized advisory, and delegated management services. In addition, the company offers insurance and pension plans; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services, as well as ATM services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 364 universal offices, 48 private banking centers, 72 business centers, and 22 corporate banking management centers. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, it manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. Further, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Additionally, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

