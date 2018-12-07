Reviewing Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) and Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) and Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Corporacion America Airports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 3.21% 7.26% 5.84% Corporacion America Airports -0.99% -1.54% -0.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Corporacion America Airports shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Corporacion America Airports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $12.02 million 0.20 $470,000.00 N/A N/A Corporacion America Airports $1.58 billion 0.75 $63.49 million $0.47 15.64

Corporacion America Airports has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saker Aviation Services and Corporacion America Airports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporacion America Airports 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corporacion America Airports has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.87%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporacion America Airports is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports beats Saker Aviation Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base. It also provides ground-based services, such as fueling and aircraft storage for general aviation, commercial, and military aircraft, as well as other miscellaneous services. Its business activities are carried out as the operator of the Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport; as a FBO and MRO at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport; and as a consultant to the operator of a seaplane base in New York City. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

