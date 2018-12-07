Reviewing Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and AeroGrow International (AERO)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) and AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroGrow International has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AeroGrow International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AeroGrow International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AeroGrow International does not pay a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and AeroGrow International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sherwin-Williams $14.98 billion 2.51 $1.77 billion $14.27 28.10 AeroGrow International $32.30 million 2.50 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than AeroGrow International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams and AeroGrow International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sherwin-Williams 0 8 13 1 2.68 AeroGrow International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus target price of $470.37, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than AeroGrow International.

Profitability

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and AeroGrow International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sherwin-Williams 10.92% 45.22% 8.49% AeroGrow International 2.01% 5.82% 3.73%

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats AeroGrow International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products through dealers, home centers, distributors, hardware stores, and other retailers. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 4,620 company-operated specialty paint stores. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finish products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives. The Performance Coatings Group segment offers industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil and packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants; and specialty coatings through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. This segment operated 290 company-operated branches. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About AeroGrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office décor markets. It also provides its products through direct-to-consumer sales channels, including direct mail catalogue, email marketing, and Internet marketing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. is a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

