RGC Resources (RGCO) & Corning Natural Gas (CNIG) Head to Head Review

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) and Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Corning Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of RGC Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Corning Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and Corning Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 11.14% 9.40% 3.42% Corning Natural Gas 7.18% 8.15% 2.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RGC Resources and Corning Natural Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $65.54 million 3.30 $7.30 million $0.95 28.42 Corning Natural Gas $30.04 million 1.87 $2.10 million N/A N/A

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Corning Natural Gas.

Risk & Volatility

RGC Resources has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning Natural Gas has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Corning Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. RGC Resources pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RGC Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RGC Resources and Corning Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00 Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

RGC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given RGC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RGC Resources is more favorable than Corning Natural Gas.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Corning Natural Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Corning Natural Gas

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,600 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also transports and compresses gas for a gas producer from its gathering network into an interstate pipeline. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to two other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

