Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €101.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €101.00 ($117.44) price target from analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. equinet set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.80 ($120.70).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM opened at €76.96 ($89.49) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 1-year high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.