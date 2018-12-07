Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.08 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Franklin Electric worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,196,000 after purchasing an additional 424,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $1,354,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FELE opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, VP John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $75,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at $829,218.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

