Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.37 Million Stake in Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Finisar worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Finisar by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Finisar alerts:

FNSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered Finisar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Finisar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ FNSR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Finisar Co. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $325.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.84 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finisar Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $506,588.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $921,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 416,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,418.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,208 shares of company stock worth $2,235,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/rhumbline-advisers-has-5-37-million-stake-in-finisar-co-fnsr.html.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.