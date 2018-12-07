Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,751 ($49.01), for a total value of £422,025.01 ($551,450.42).

Jean-Sébastien Jacques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of Rio Tinto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($47.46), for a total value of £254.24 ($332.21).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 3,513.50 ($45.91) on Friday. Rio Tinto plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,208.75 ($54.99).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques Sells 11,251 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/rio-tinto-plc-rio-insider-jean-sebastien-jacques-sells-11251-shares.html.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.