River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 39,007 Shares of UBS Group AG (UBS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 52.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,777,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,328,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,021,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,670,000 after buying an additional 207,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,184. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.30. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

