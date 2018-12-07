River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $7.44 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,282 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Voya Financial worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $44.11. 9,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

