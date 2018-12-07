River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 793 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $269.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $252.92 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

