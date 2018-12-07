Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $104.00 price target on First Republic Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

FRC stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

