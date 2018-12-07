Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

