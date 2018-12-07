Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 63,760 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,760 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.6% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 212,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 109.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 541,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.17. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 63,760 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/riverhead-capital-management-llc-sells-63760-shares-of-pge-co-pcg.html.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.