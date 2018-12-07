RMR Group (RMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RMR. BidaskClub lowered RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $89.00 price target on RMR Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.21. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,445. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.61.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.32 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,014,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,157,000 after buying an additional 104,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,826,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,080,000 after buying an additional 118,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

