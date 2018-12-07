Robb Douglas Thompson Acquires 4,500 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) insider Robb Douglas Thompson purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,470.00.

Shares of BNE opened at C$7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$63.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 1.02999996579821 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.02%.

BNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Bonterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

