Rocket Internet (RKET) PT Set at €26.00 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.60 ($34.42) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.06 ($36.11).

Shares of Rocket Internet stock opened at €21.86 ($25.42) on Monday. Rocket Internet has a 52-week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

