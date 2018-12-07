Rockwell Automation (ROK) VP Steven W. Etzel Sells 645 Shares

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Steven W. Etzel sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $113,455.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,636,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,062. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 31,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.87.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

