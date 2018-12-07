Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Get Rogers Communications Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$71.72 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$55.67 and a 1 year high of C$70.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th.

About Rogers Communications Inc. Class B

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.