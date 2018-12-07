Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 41.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.67 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

