Ronald J. Naples Acquires 500 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Ronald J. Naples purchased 500 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. 232,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,317. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

