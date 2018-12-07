Roots Corporation Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (ROO)

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Roots in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Roots’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Roots (TSE:ROO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.90 million.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.