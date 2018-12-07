Roots (ROOT) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Roots from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Roots from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Roots from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Roots from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

Roots stock opened at C$3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.55.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

