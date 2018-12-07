Roth Capital Reiterates “$5.00” Price Target for Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)

Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Contango Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,897. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, Director John C. Goff acquired 85,000 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Goff acquired 51,500 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $186,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,617,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,202.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 147,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 899,900 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.