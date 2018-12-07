Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (MOR)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.30 ($113.14).

MOR stock opened at €95.40 ($110.93) on Monday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a twelve month high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

