Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky acquired 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.18 per share, for a total transaction of $154,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,078.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman acquired 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

