Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLD. Scotiabank set a $88.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

RGLD stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.46. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sybil E. Veenman purchased 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.18 per share, for a total transaction of $154,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,078.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $151,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

