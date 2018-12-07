Royce & Associates LP Buys 113,400 Shares of Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,793,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 604.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,603,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,494,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,852,000 after purchasing an additional 879,583 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 33.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 844,508 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,451,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of HLIT opened at $5.44 on Friday. Harmonic Inc has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $475.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

