Royce & Associates LP Buys 173,000 Shares of GP Strategies Corp (GPX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.93% of GP Strategies worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPX. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,613,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,751 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 60,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 49,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

In related news, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 148,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPX shares. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on GP Strategies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

GPX stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. GP Strategies Corp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.97 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Buys 173,000 Shares of GP Strategies Corp (GPX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/royce-associates-lp-buys-173000-shares-of-gp-strategies-corp-gpx.html.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.