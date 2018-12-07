Royce & Associates LP Sells 26,400 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

IBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

NYSE:IBA opened at $41.16 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.07 million. Analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

