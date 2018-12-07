Royce & Associates LP Sells 27,514 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,514 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.72% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 129,376 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 280,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. 22NW LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 217,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 36,259 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USAP shares. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer sold 5,000 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,235.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. Its products include specialty bar, forging quality billet, ingots, plate, specialty shapes, and coil products, which are sold to service centers, forgers, re-rollers, original equipment manufactures, and wire re-drawers.

