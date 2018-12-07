Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Hawaiian worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hawaiian by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Hawaiian by 15.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

