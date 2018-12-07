Morgan Stanley Downgrades RYB Education (RYB) to Equal Weight

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.50. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RYB. ValuEngine lowered RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RYB Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

RYB stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 8,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,432. RYB Education has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RYB Education by 3,508.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RYB Education by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RYB Education by 2,686.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

