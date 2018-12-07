Safran (SAFRF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Safran earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $121.55 on Friday. Safran has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $142.40.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

