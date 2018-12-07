salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $16,510,177.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,159.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $750,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,322 shares of company stock worth $71,467,243. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,352,421,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,923,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,353,597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $142.06 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $101.32 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

