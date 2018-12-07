Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €30.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SZG. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.25 ($46.80).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €27.34 ($31.79) on Monday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

