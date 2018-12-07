Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €210.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($208.14) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a €148.60 ($172.79) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €179.32 ($208.51).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock traded up €2.00 ($2.33) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €126.80 ($147.44). The company had a trading volume of 304,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.