Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €98.00 ($113.95) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FME. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.90 ($113.84) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.36 ($101.59).

FME stock traded down €5.76 ($6.70) on Friday, reaching €62.24 ($72.37). 2,805,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 12 month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

