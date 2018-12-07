SAP (SAP) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Societe Generale set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.14 ($131.56).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR:SAP traded up €1.86 ($2.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €89.78 ($104.40). 1,734,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a twelve month low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.