SCANA Co. (SCG) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SCANA worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SCANA in the third quarter worth $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SCANA in the third quarter worth $117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in SCANA by 258.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SCANA in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SCANA in the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SCANA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCG opened at $47.35 on Friday. SCANA Co. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.09.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCG. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Williams Capital upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SCANA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SCANA Co. (SCG) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/scana-co-scg-position-boosted-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.