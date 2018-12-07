Schlumberger Limited. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Wednesday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 62.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,028,404,000 after buying an additional 12,810,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,738,000 after buying an additional 1,558,478 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,928,000 after buying an additional 576,149 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,257,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,391,000 after buying an additional 331,671 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

