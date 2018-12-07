Schlumberger (SLB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

