Schneider Electric (SU) PT Set at €75.00 by Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cfra set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.07 ($89.61).

Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

