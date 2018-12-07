Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 808,080 Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 808,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $195,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8,273.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 57.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $507,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $6.22 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $712.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.36 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In related news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 99,859 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $633,106.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

