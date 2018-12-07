Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 128,340 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 57.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,340 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $13.38 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

