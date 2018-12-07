Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.84 Million Stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,474 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,211,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $20,284,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,763,000 after buying an additional 264,700 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,445,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 347,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 167,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.42. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $446,286.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,694.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

