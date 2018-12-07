Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $52.24 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

