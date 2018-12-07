Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 13,660 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $580,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 124,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,207,127.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 990,426 shares of company stock worth $41,467,928 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut Seagate Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

