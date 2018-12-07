Secure Trust Bank (STB) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on STB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,024 ($26.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

STB stock opened at GBX 1,377.50 ($18.00) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.67).

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Michael Bruce Forsyth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,860 ($19,417.22).

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in six segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

